Untold story of a selfless service

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Having saved more than 360 lives in the Kerala floods, Dial 1298 ambulance service has proved that they mean it when they say ‘emergency services’. Even though many of their staff in Ernakulam were also struck at home during the flood, the ambulance service managed to actively take part in the rescue operations.

They came to the aid of the people of Kerala affected by the devastating floods in Iraviperur, Niranam, Kozhanchery, Kothad, Aluva, Cheranellur, and Kottayam in the state. On August 15, based on the severity of the natural calamity, Dial 1298 Emergency Ambulance Services voluntarily started rescue operations by deploying services with basic amenities, medicines, doctors and medical care to help people stranded in various parts of the state. They were successful in saving more than 360 people.

Hundreds of stranded people in need of medical emergency were transferred to Lakeshore Hospital, Lourdes Hospital, Lissie Hospital, Medical Trust Hospital and Silverline Hospital in Ernakulam as well as Muthoot Hospital in Pathanamthitta, Life Line Hospital, and the air rescue pad. The operation continued over a week and played a key role in rescuing stranded patients from Aster Medcity Hospital and Muthoot Hospital.