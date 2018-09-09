Home Cities Kochi

Untold story of a selfless service

Having saved more than 360 lives in the Kerala floods, Dial 1298 ambulance service has proved that they mean it when they say ‘emergency services’.

Published: 09th September 2018 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Having saved more than 360 lives in the Kerala floods, Dial 1298 ambulance service has proved that they mean it when they say ‘emergency services’. Even though many of their staff in Ernakulam were also struck at home during the flood, the ambulance service managed to actively take part in the rescue operations.

They came to the aid of the people of Kerala affected by the devastating floods in Iraviperur, Niranam, Kozhanchery, Kothad, Aluva, Cheranellur, and Kottayam in the state. On August 15, based on the severity of the natural calamity, Dial 1298 Emergency Ambulance Services voluntarily started rescue operations by deploying services with basic amenities, medicines, doctors and medical care to help people stranded in various parts of the state. They were successful in saving more than 360 people. 

Hundreds of stranded people in need of medical emergency were transferred to Lakeshore Hospital, Lourdes Hospital, Lissie Hospital, Medical Trust Hospital and Silverline Hospital in Ernakulam as well as Muthoot Hospital in Pathanamthitta, Life Line Hospital, and the air rescue pad. The operation continued over a week and played a key role in rescuing stranded patients from Aster Medcity Hospital and Muthoot Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality