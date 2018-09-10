Home Cities Kochi

Blade on point

And if not for a few like international award-winning Bhavani Devi, the combat sport of fencing would have remained relatively unheard of.

Published: 10th September 2018 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: “En garde,” the referee shouts. Two players get into position. The bout is set to begin. “Pret! Allez!” Both the players hold onto their hilt and duels like their life depended on it. And they spar.
It’s not a popular sport in India. And if not for a few like international award-winning Bhavani Devi, the combat sport of fencing would have remained relatively unheard of. However, it looks like things won’t be that way for long. Kochi-based fencer Abhijith S G is making a promising start.

Abhijith is one of the 11 men in Kerala training under the state government’s ambitious ‘Operation Olympia’ project, which trains sportspersons intensively with the aim of picking up medals at the next Olympics.

Abhijith got into fencing under the guidance of his father, a fencer himself. “I started training with my dad from Class V and it continued until Class VIII,” he says. “Later, I underwent training at my school. After school, I joined Chinmaya College to do better in fencing.”

Currently, he trains at the Kannur Indore Stadium under his coaches, Prajith and Rajisha. The three practice sessions every day begin with a warm-up, followed by a 45-minute-long footwork. After this, Abhijith goes on to do partner exercise, lessons which are usually one-on-one sessions with coaches, and train for bouts.

The sport is Abhijith’s passion. But the infrastructure here has not been keeping up with his heart for the sport. “Because the sport is relatively unknown here, the facilities provided are very basic,” he says. “The game has not yet been upgraded. At the inception of Operation Olympia, it was said foreign coaches would be appointed for better exposure. Nothing has happened yet. Our dream of an Olympic medal will only become a reality if we upgrade our game.”

This 22-year-old MCom student, who has accomplished much in varsity and senior competitions, aims to be the first male fencer to win an Olympic medal for the country. He has also participated in international fencing championships.

And it seems the hilt and blade are not limited to him and his father. His 20-year-old sister trains with Thiruvananthapuram SAI and has participated in international fencing competitions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike