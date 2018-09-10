Home Cities Kochi

Isro set to observe World Space Week

Open House at the VSSC and sounding rocket launches from Thumba are also part of WSW 2018 which has as its theme ‘Space Unites the World.’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Isro centres in the state capital - Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) and the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) - are celebrating World Space Week (WSW) during October 4 to 10 with various programmes involving school students and adults.

As part of the celebration, VSSC scientists will visit schools and deliver lectures on  space-related topics and interact with the students.  Schools are requested to register online urgently as the number of schools will be limited. Schools have been asked to visit the online registration section on the VSSC website for registration.

On October 6, the Isro institutions will hold a simultaneous All Kerala Quiz Competition at Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kozhikode.

In addition to the quiz, an all-Kerala painting competition also will be held at multiple locations in the state for high school students on October 7.

Another attractive programme for students this year is a ‘Students Programme at VSSC.’ ‘’The students are selected through the DPI and will be brought to VSSC on October 8. Apart from lectures and interaction with scientists, the participants can witness the sounding rocket launch,’’ the VSSC said on Monday.

On October 9, a ‘Citizens’ familiarisation Programme’ will be held for senior citizens of Thiruvananthapuram city (the selection criteria will be available soon on the VSSC website). They will be taken to VSSC for familiarisation of space-related activities. The participants can also witness a sounding rocket launch.

