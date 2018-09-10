Home Cities Kochi

Joining hands for a better tomorrow

UST Global, a leading Digital Transformation solutions company, participated in IEEE Women in Engineering International Leadership Summit 2018 held in Kochi on September 7-8, 2018.

UST Global team at the International Leadership Summit 2018, Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: UST Global, a leading Digital Transformation solutions company, participated in IEEE Women in Engineering International Leadership Summit 2018 held in Kochi on September 7-8, 2018. The global summit showcased women who have accomplished phenomenal success in their respective fields be it business, technology, arts or humanitarian cause.

The event was jointly hosted by IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) Kerala Section & IEEE Women in Engineering (WIE). IEEE, is the world’s largest technical professional society that promotes the development and application of technology and allied sciences for the benefit of humanity. The group has begun its activities in Kerala on February 17, 1975.

IEEE Women in Engineering (WIE), is one of the largest international professional organizations dedicated to promoting women engineers and scientists, and inspiring girls around the world to follow their academic interests in a career in engineering and science. The goal of WIE was to facilitate the recruitment and retention of women in technical disciplines globally.

UST Global showcased digital capabilities for women safety and various digital platforms at their booth in the summit. UST Global’s NowU (Network of Women Ussociates) team presented the its initiatives that empower and encourage women associates for building an inclusive work environment.  They also conducted a quiz on the latest trends in the technology, and the winners were awarded by Varghese Cherian, Head Technology Services, UST Global.

Anjana Ratnamma , delivery manager, UST Global, who spoke about “Women in Digital Age : Challenges and Opportunities” said, “Seeking  new opportunities to grow and trying to be out of one’s comfort zone will take  a long way in our career. I believe women are natural leaders who are the role models for their kids.  We just need to be bold enough to speak up, avoid the trap of being superwoman.

