Kochi to host international cyber security meet

The 11th edition of the ‘International Cyber Security Conference’ – COCON XI – organised by Kerala Police will be held on October 5 and 6 at Hotel Hyatt, Kochi. 

By Express News Service

The 11th edition of the ‘International Cyber Security Conference’ – COCON XI – organised by Kerala Police will be held on October 5 and 6 at Hotel Hyatt, Kochi. Previously known as Cyber Safe, COCON is an annual event conducted as part of the International Information Security Day. The police is organising the event in association with POLCYB (The Society for the Policing of Cyberspace). The 11th edition aims at providing a platform to discuss and share new information and latest trends in cyber crimes across the world. 

Specially designed for the IT industry, state departments, banking institutions, PSUs, IT firms and all managerial institutions having an IT Infrastructure, COCON aims at making them aware of the latest threats in the digital world and measures to keep one’s data safe.  

Around 1,500 delegates from nearly 50 countries are expected to attend the event’s 11th edition. 
Speakers from across the globe, including Gulshan Rai, Chief Information Security Officer, PMO; Ambassador Adam Blackwell, Besty Broder, Bessie Pang, and Cecilia Wallan will speak. A pre-conference workshop will be held on October 3 and 4 on trending topics.

