Cleaning drive proceeds without a hitch in Kochi

Despite the 12-hour hartal called by the UDF and the LDF, the ongoing cleaning drive in the flood-affected areas here proceeded without a hitch on Monday. 

North Paravoor town wears a deserted look on hartal day. Though it was said the town would not be part of the hartal, the shops there were forcefully shut | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Despite the 12-hour hartal called by the UDF and the LDF, the ongoing cleaning drive in the flood-affected areas here proceeded without a hitch on Monday.  The waste collected by the volunteers was shifted to the district waste collection centre.

Thirty truckloads of non biodegradable waste were shifted to the district collection centre. The cleaning drive continued at Vadakekkara , Cheranalloor and Alangad panchayats. Around 60 per cent of cleaning work was completed till Monday, with 99 per cent of the homes being cleaned. The biobiodegradable waste from the home too has been shifted to the collection centre. Several agencies are engaged in the cleaning work which began a fortnight ago.

Agencies like Clean Kerala Company and G J Nature are engaged in the cleaning drive which is being coordinated by government agencies like the Suchitwa Mission and Haritha Keralam Mission under the district administration's supervision of District Administration coordinating the cleaning drive.

 

