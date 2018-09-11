Home Cities Kochi

Peter strikes silver in Asia Pacific Masters meet

Peter Joseph, a native of Angamaly, has bagged a silver medal for India in weightlifting at the ongoing inaugural Asia Pacific Masters Games at Penang, Malaysia.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Peter Joseph, a native of Angamaly, has bagged a silver medal for India in weightlifting at the ongoing inaugural Asia Pacific Masters Games at Penang, Malaysia. The 54-year-old secured the second place in the 77kg category in the event which sees the participation of athletes from 64 countries around the world.

Peter took the honour in his very first attempt lifting 168 kgs - one that was enough as he failed to take part in the second round due to a thigh muscle cramp denying him the opportunity to better his standing. The weightlifter became a national champion at the age of 22 and then turned his attention to bodybuilding following which he won several Mr. Kerala and Mr. India titles.

He had won bronze at the World Bodybuilding Championship at Athens, Greece in November 2017. Organised by the International Masters Games Association, the Malaysian meet is the first ever Masters Games for the Asia-Pacific region.

The multi-sport event is open to participants of all abilities and most ages – the minimum age criterion ranges between 25 and 35 years depending on the sport.

