Kochi District Tourism Council launches tour package

The rain has stopped and another blue that is taking over the hills of Munnar.

Published: 12th September 2018 06:43 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The rain has stopped and another blue that is taking over the hills of Munnar. Tourists are arriving to witness the once-in-12-year flowering of the neelakurinji which carpets the hills of the Eravipuram National Park in a purply-blue. For visitors who are unsure of the logistics of getting to the rain-devastated region, the Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), along with Travel Mate Solution, has launched the Munnar tour package with a focus on viewing the much-anticipated phenomenon. 

The one-day tour package, costing Rs 975 per person and inclusive of tour guide and entry to the park, will start from Ernakulam at 6.45 am. The air-conditioned bus will stop en route at Vallara waterfalls and Cheeyapara waterfalls, and reach the Eravikulam national park by about 2 pm. Visitors can soak in the stunning sight till evening. The first trip will commence on September 15. Special discounts can be availed on group bookings of a minimum of 12 people. 

Similar one-day tour packages to Alappuzha, Bhoothathankettu, Athirappilly and other tour destinations near Kochi started by DTPC and Travel Mate Solutions, a startup, are already popular.
For more details, visit www.keralacitytour.com, or contact 889399888, 8893858888 or 0484 236 7334.

