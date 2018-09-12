Home Cities Kochi

Opposition boycotts Corp Council meet

The opposition of the Kochi Corporation, on Tuesday, boycotted the council meeting alleging the Mayor failed to effectively intervene in the flood relief measures.

Published: 12th September 2018 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The opposition of the Kochi Corporation, on Tuesday, boycotted the council meeting alleging the Mayor failed to effectively intervene in the flood relief measures. The opposition councillors also said the Mayor has failed in co-operating with the integrated relief work launched by the government.

The leader of the opposition K J Antony said the flood has not seriously affected areas under the Corporation limit. “This gave enough chances to the councillors of the Corporation to actively participate in the relief works at flood-affected areas in the suburbs. Though most of the councillors utilised this opportunity and participated in the relief work, the Kochi Mayor failed in leading from the front. She was supposed to volunteer the work and coordinate it,” said Antony.

Meanwhile, Health Standing Committee chairperson said the Corporation should think of contributing a bigger amount to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund. She said the Kochi Corporation is the biggest Corporation in the state and so should contribute more than the `50 lakh it had announced now. 

Waste transportation
The Kochi Corporation should think of introducing a proper mechanism to regulate the waste transported to Brahmapuram, Antony said. The opposition leader said at present there is no monitoring mechanism in place. “As a result, loads of waste are being dumped at the Brahmapuram plant from the neighbouring local bodies. This will even result in the outbreak of epidemic. Hence corrective measures should be taken by the Corporation,” said Antony. The Health Standing Committee chairperson said additional 1,500 loads of waste were transported to Brahmapuram after the floods. Hence, we should seek additional funds from the government to treat the waste, she added.

Mayor Soumini Jain in her reply said a meeting will soon be convened to discuss the issues related to waste treatment and utilisation of plan fund soon. Another meeting will be convened to discuss the steps needed to be taken against the outbreak of contagious diseases.

Cable connections
The Mayor instructed the officers to prepare a list of companies which have laid cables without obtaining consent from the corporation. “The details of actions taken against companies which have erected illegal mobile towers will be given to the councillors at the next meeting,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival