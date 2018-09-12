Opposition boycotts Corp Council meet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The opposition of the Kochi Corporation, on Tuesday, boycotted the council meeting alleging the Mayor failed to effectively intervene in the flood relief measures. The opposition councillors also said the Mayor has failed in co-operating with the integrated relief work launched by the government.

The leader of the opposition K J Antony said the flood has not seriously affected areas under the Corporation limit. “This gave enough chances to the councillors of the Corporation to actively participate in the relief works at flood-affected areas in the suburbs. Though most of the councillors utilised this opportunity and participated in the relief work, the Kochi Mayor failed in leading from the front. She was supposed to volunteer the work and coordinate it,” said Antony.

Meanwhile, Health Standing Committee chairperson said the Corporation should think of contributing a bigger amount to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund. She said the Kochi Corporation is the biggest Corporation in the state and so should contribute more than the `50 lakh it had announced now.

Waste transportation

The Kochi Corporation should think of introducing a proper mechanism to regulate the waste transported to Brahmapuram, Antony said. The opposition leader said at present there is no monitoring mechanism in place. “As a result, loads of waste are being dumped at the Brahmapuram plant from the neighbouring local bodies. This will even result in the outbreak of epidemic. Hence corrective measures should be taken by the Corporation,” said Antony. The Health Standing Committee chairperson said additional 1,500 loads of waste were transported to Brahmapuram after the floods. Hence, we should seek additional funds from the government to treat the waste, she added.

Mayor Soumini Jain in her reply said a meeting will soon be convened to discuss the issues related to waste treatment and utilisation of plan fund soon. Another meeting will be convened to discuss the steps needed to be taken against the outbreak of contagious diseases.

Cable connections

The Mayor instructed the officers to prepare a list of companies which have laid cables without obtaining consent from the corporation. “The details of actions taken against companies which have erected illegal mobile towers will be given to the councillors at the next meeting,” she added.