Home Cities Kochi

771 turn up at hospitals in district seeking treatment for fever in Kochi

As many as 771 people turned up at various hospitals in the district on Wednesday, seeking treatment for fever.

Published: 13th September 2018 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue mosquito
By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 771 people turned up at various hospitals in the district on Wednesday, seeking treatment for fever.

While 150 people complained of diarrhoeal diseases, 10 were suspected to have caught dengue fever.
A total of 27 people were asked to undergo further treatment.

The patients who sought medication belonged to Ponnarimangalam, Cemetery Mukku, Binanipuram, Elamakkara, Puthuvype, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, Edavanakkad, Mattanchery.

As many as 11 people who showed symptoms of leptospirosis sought treatment. They are residents of Eloor, Kunnukara, Karumaloor, Nedumbassery, Kunathunadu, Perumbavoor and Varapuzha.

A resident of Chengamanad was confirmed with leptospirosis. Seven persons with chicken pox sought treatment at various hospitals in the district. Two cases of suspected H1N1 virus were also reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi dengue fever hospitals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The poster of 'Dabangg'.
Eight years of Dabangg: Stars get nostalgic
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss will be aired on Colors from this weekend, that is, October 1, 2017.
WATCH | Bigboss12 Contestant final list
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend