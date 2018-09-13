771 turn up at hospitals in district seeking treatment for fever in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 771 people turned up at various hospitals in the district on Wednesday, seeking treatment for fever.

While 150 people complained of diarrhoeal diseases, 10 were suspected to have caught dengue fever.

A total of 27 people were asked to undergo further treatment.

The patients who sought medication belonged to Ponnarimangalam, Cemetery Mukku, Binanipuram, Elamakkara, Puthuvype, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, Edavanakkad, Mattanchery.

As many as 11 people who showed symptoms of leptospirosis sought treatment. They are residents of Eloor, Kunnukara, Karumaloor, Nedumbassery, Kunathunadu, Perumbavoor and Varapuzha.

A resident of Chengamanad was confirmed with leptospirosis. Seven persons with chicken pox sought treatment at various hospitals in the district. Two cases of suspected H1N1 virus were also reported.