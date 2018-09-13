Home Cities Kochi

Government protecting accused in sexual abuse cases: UDF youth wing

UDYF, the youth wing of UDF, will stage a march in front of the Secretariat in the capital on September 17 in protest against the state government's stand to protect the accused in sexual abuse cases.

Published: 13th September 2018

Social activist M J Shaji staging a protest demanding the arrest of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal at the High Court Junction on Wednesday | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: UDYF, the youth wing of UDF, will stage a march in front of the Secretariat in the capital on September 17 in protest against the state government's stand to protect the accused in sexual abuse cases.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the protest. A joint meeting of the youth outfits has elected Youth Congress state president Dean Kuriakose as the UDYF chairman while Youth League president P K Firoz is the general convenor. KYF (M) state president Saji Manjakadamban is the vice-chairman and KYF (Jacob) president Premson Manjamattom is the secretary.

“The LDF Government is protecting the accused in sexual abuse cases. The Women's Commission is misusing its power to safeguard the accused who have links with CPM. The government is not ready to initiate an inquiry against P K Sasi MLA, who is facing charges of abuse, while on the other hand, a group of nuns is forced to protest in the streets for justice,” the meeting said.  

