Home Cities Kochi

Aster Medcity to host  Aster Endo Summit 2018

Aster Medcity, the world-class quaternary healthcare centre, will host the Aster Endo Summit 2018 on September 16.

Published: 14th September 2018 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aster Medcity, the world-class quaternary healthcare centre, will host the Aster Endo Summit 2018 on September 16. The one-day CME on the management of endocrinology and diabetes-related problems in day to day life is being organised by the Department of Endocrinology, Aster Medcity in Kochi. 

The event will feature talks by leading endocrinologists from across the country. Dr R V Jayakumar, Senior Consultant, Department of Endocrinology, Aster Medicity and OrganisingChairman of the CME, said, “The summit is an opportunity for expert minds and budding students alike to come together and foray deeper into the field of endocrinology. Eye-opening discussions on topics such as clinical perspectives on technology in diabetes, an outlook on endocrine emergencies and the application of nuclear imaging in endocrinology are to be looked forward to at the summit.”

Aster Medcity regularly hosts CMEs and conferences such as the Endo Summit in order to foster a spirit of continuous learning and growth amidst the medical community. For more details and registration, contact Dr Vipin V P at 8157833311 or drvipin.narayanan@asterhospital.com; Dr Nibu Dominic at  9447138497 or drnibu.dominic@asterhospital.com; Dr Sudha Pathak at 8111998055 or drsudha.pathak@asterhospital.com.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity