Aster Medcity to host  Aster Endo Summit 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aster Medcity, the world-class quaternary healthcare centre, will host the Aster Endo Summit 2018 on September 16. The one-day CME on the management of endocrinology and diabetes-related problems in day to day life is being organised by the Department of Endocrinology, Aster Medcity in Kochi.

The event will feature talks by leading endocrinologists from across the country. Dr R V Jayakumar, Senior Consultant, Department of Endocrinology, Aster Medicity and OrganisingChairman of the CME, said, “The summit is an opportunity for expert minds and budding students alike to come together and foray deeper into the field of endocrinology. Eye-opening discussions on topics such as clinical perspectives on technology in diabetes, an outlook on endocrine emergencies and the application of nuclear imaging in endocrinology are to be looked forward to at the summit.”

Aster Medcity regularly hosts CMEs and conferences such as the Endo Summit in order to foster a spirit of continuous learning and growth amidst the medical community. For more details and registration, contact Dr Vipin V P at 8157833311 or drvipin.narayanan@asterhospital.com; Dr Nibu Dominic at 9447138497 or drnibu.dominic@asterhospital.com; Dr Sudha Pathak at 8111998055 or drsudha.pathak@asterhospital.com.