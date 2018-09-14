Civic bodies cry foul over common place dumping of flood waste in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Pollution Control Board has identified and entrusted agencies with transporting non-bio waste from flood-affected areas to a common place.

In Ernakulam district, the 100 acres at Brahmapuram under the Kochi Corporation was identified for collecting waste for further segregation, scientific management and recycling. The Clean Kerala Company and GJ Eco power are entrusted with transportation and management of the non-biodegradable waste.

Due to space constraints in Brahmapuram, it was later decided to transport and scientifically dispose of non-biodegradable waste at KEIL, Ambalamedu.

However, Kochi Corporation authorities said the dumping of waste from flood-affected areas to Brahmapuram has started to pose a serious threat to the environment. The existing waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram where the entire plastic and biodegradable waste from Kochi are being transported is working only in a minimal capacity.

The officials of Shuchitwa Mission have already made it clear it would take at least six months for the segregation of waste materials.The Corporation council, which met the other day has discussed the issue. The Mayor, in her reply, said a meeting will be convened soon to discuss the ways to solve the increasing waste accumulation at Brahmapuram.

Meanwhile, Kochi Corporation health standing committee chairperson V K Minimol said things are becoming uncontrollable at Brahmapuram as the quantity of waste is huge.

“We are still wondering why the authorities concerned have decided to transport waste from 30 panchayats to Brahmapuram. The panchayats will have more open spaces. Why can't they opt to treat it there?” said Minimol.

Not here, say Kalamassery councillors

In the Kalamassery Municipal council too, councillors unanimously opposed the plan to dump waste from flood-affected areas in the 70 acres owned by a realtor on the HMT-Medical College route.

"The other day, a meeting was held at the district Collectorate. The councillors from Kalamassery Municipality have conveyed our strong protest against the move to dump the waste in the vacant space. It is totally unscientific and we will oppose the move,” said Vahab M A, councillor, Kalamassery Municipality.

Following the protests, the waste transported to the vacant land in Kalamassery was later removed.

“Six loads were transported back on Thursday. We cannot allow them to dump the waste here considering the fact that the area selected is close to the Medical College, various educational institutions and residential streets,” added Salam, another councillor.