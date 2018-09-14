Maker Village to hand over drone to DRDO today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Eye ROV Technologies, a startup incubated by hardware electronic incubator Maker Village, will hand over its first product, an underwater drone, to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday. Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), a premier research and development organisation under the DRDO, has placed the order for the first commercial remotely-operated underwater vehicle (ROV).

BPCL Kochi Refinery Executive Director Prasad K Panicker will launch the product and MPOL Director Kedar Nath Shenoy will receive the product from Kerala Startup Mission CEO Saji Gopinath, at a function to be held at 5.30 pm.

Currently, there are around 60 hardware companies working on cutting-edge technologies at the 30,000-sq ft incubation facility. Maker Village offers comprehensive facilities, support services and related enablers under one roof to facilitate the entrepreneurial journey from ideation to product.