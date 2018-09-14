Home Cities Kochi

Maker Village to hand over drone to DRDO today

Currently, there are around 60 hardware companies working on cutting-edge technologies at the 30,000-sq ft incubation facility.

Published: 14th September 2018 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Drone

Image of drone used for representational purpose. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Eye ROV Technologies, a startup incubated by hardware electronic incubator Maker Village, will hand over its first product, an underwater drone, to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday. Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), a premier research and development organisation under the DRDO, has placed the order for the first commercial remotely-operated underwater vehicle (ROV).

BPCL Kochi Refinery Executive Director Prasad K Panicker will launch the product and MPOL Director Kedar Nath Shenoy will receive the product from Kerala Startup Mission CEO Saji Gopinath, at a function to be held at 5.30 pm.

Currently, there are around 60 hardware companies working on cutting-edge technologies at the 30,000-sq ft incubation facility. Maker Village offers comprehensive facilities, support services and related enablers under one roof to facilitate the entrepreneurial journey from ideation to product.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Drone Technologies DRDO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend