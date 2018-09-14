Home Cities Kochi

Printing of textbooks complete

The printing and distribution of the school textbooks, that came to a stop as a result of logistics problem due to Nipah outbreak and the floods, have been completed.

Published: 14th September 2018 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The printing and distribution of the school textbooks, that came to a stop as a result of logistics problem due to Nipah outbreak and the floods, have been completed. According to Karthik K, chairman and managing director, KBPS, for the academic year 2018-19, the volume 2 of all the textbooks had been completed well in advance. “KBPS plans to supply textbooks to 3,325 societies throughout the state. Each society is attached to four to five govt or aided schools. For the unaided schools, textbooks are supplied at the 14 district hub centres or depots respectively,” he said. 

Earlier, for the volume 1 textbooks, printing and distribution was completed in the month of March 2018. “The textbooks for the students who had lost theirs in the flood was also printed on time and distributed as per the requirement notified by the Department,” he said.

