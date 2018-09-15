Hartal: Kerala HC directs state government to file statement

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the state government to inform the court about the steps taken to enact a law based on the recommendations of the Kerala Law Reforms Commission and various Supreme Court directives to prohibit and regulate the conduct of hartal.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Sojan Paviyanose, ward member, Mallappally panchayat, seeking to ban forced hartal. The petitioner stated that in spite of court directions, political parties are frequently calling hartal causing difficulties to citizens. The High Court had earlier held that whenever a hartal or a general strike is called, the government should take adequate measures to see to it that normal life of the citizen is not paralysed.