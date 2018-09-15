Kerala Blasters Football Club to line up for flood-hit

By Express News Service

The Kerala Blasters Football Club will line up for the fifth season of Indian Super League (ISL) with a theme- ‘Blasters Teamup 4 Kerala’ in support of victims of Kerala flood. The ticket sale of the upcoming ISL matches to be played in the home ground officially commenced on Friday.

KBFC on Friday announced the ticket sale and Ernakulam District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla handed over the first ticket of the game to be played in the home ground to the fishermen community which played a vital role in the relief operations. “After the calamitous floods, Kerala Blasters is all set to bring on a new sunshine and hope to their fans. This year’s theme aims to honour the efforts of unsung heroes who played a key role in the rescue operations during the flood,” a press statement from KBFC stated.

Varun Tripuraneni, CEO Kerala Blasters FC said, “Having the largest fan base and highest stadium attendance in the Hero ISL, our focus is to provide our fans, the best stadium experience. There were many unsung heroes who have come forward to help in rescuing people during the worst floods Kerala has ever experienced and we at Kerala Blasters will felicitate some of these heroes before every home match as a token of our respect for their unstinting efforts in saving lives.”

The ISL season commences on September 29. Kerala Blasters will take on Mumbai City FC in the first home match at Jawaharlal International Stadium, Kaloor, on October 5.The Kerala Blasters Football Club has partnered with India’s largest digital payments company, One97 Communications Ltd that owns the brand Paytm, as their official ticketing partner for the next three seasons of ISL. A special early bird offer has been announced from September 14 to September 24th.

The early bird ticket price for south and north galleries will be R199. The ticket price for west and east galleries will be R249. While seats at block B and block D cost R349. Ticket charge for seats in block A and block C and block E is R449. VIP tickets are priced at R1,250.