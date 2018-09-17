132 fishermen honoured for rescue operations during Kerala floods

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “This was one of the best felicitations we received for engaging in rescue operations in flood-hit areas. Usually, when we were honoured, we had to travel to those places but this is the first time the organisers came to our place and felicitated us. This was indeed a good gesture,” said the fishermen from Marianad.

The Inner Wheel club of Trivandrum Blossom, one of the largest women’s service voluntary organisation, felicitated 132 fishermen from Marianad who played a major role in rescue operations.

On August 17, 132 fishermen with 22 boats left the coast of Marianad after they were requested to help from the offices of Chief Minister and the District Collector. “When we broke the news of the rising water levels in Chengannur area, many fishermen decided to not go to the sea for three to four days which was their only means of livelihood. That night itself, they headed towards Chengannur to help the flood victims,” said Fr Ashley Jose, the vicar of Our Lady of Assumption Church, Marianad.

The fishermen from Marianad and Pallithura were fully engaged in the rescue operations and they didn’t leave any stone unturned to save the lives of people.

They even took up the cost incurred during the rescue operations and never waited for any help to repair or refuel their boats. As a sign of showing gratitude for their selfless service, the Inner Wheel Club of Trivandrum Blossom felicitated and provided them with lunch, in collaboration with Ajwa Restaurant Group in Marianad Parish Church.

Mayor V K Prasanth and Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar were the chief guests for the event.

The members of the Inner Wheel Club of Trivandrum Blossom also distributed school kits to students in the Kuttanad region.

They volunteered in different collection centres around the city and distributed mats to flood-affected people. “We carried out the relief activities by raising our own funds,” said Karthika Mohan, president of Inner Wheel Club of Trivandrum Blossom.

Started six years ago, the club has been conducting programmes for women and children. In the coming days, they are planning to conduct a ‘dictionary and atlas’ drive that will be distributed to children in schools in the Kuttanad area. “For this drive, we plan to approach the schools in the city and then collect dictionaries and atlas for flood-affected children,” said Karthika. This 32-member club also plans to do something for fisherwomen and also carry out sanitation activities in the flood-hit areas.