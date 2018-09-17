CMFRI to launch winter school on climate change issues

By Express News Service

KOCHI:At a time when the recent floods in Kerala and extreme weather situations happening across the globe bear ample testimonies to climate change, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is all set to launch a special winter school session to discuss the emerging trends in the area of climate change and its effects on the fisheries and marine ecosystem.

The 21-day long winter school titled ‘climate change impacts and resilience options for Indian marine fisheries’ will be held from November 8 to 29 at the CMFRI, in which leading scientists and academicians will head the discussions. The issues such as rising ocean temperatures, ocean acidification and altering of aquatic ecosystem among others will be discussed in the session, in addition to finding ways and means to tackle the situation.