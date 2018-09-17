Home Cities Kochi

Kavalam’s ‘Kallurutty’ to raise funds to repair school in Kerala

Kallurutty is the theatrical adaptation of a myth existing among the Mavilar tribes of north Kerala.

Published: 17th September 2018

A scene from the play Kallurutty Vincent Pullickal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kallurutty, a play re-scripted and directed by Kavalam Narayanan Panicker, was performed by the artists of Sopanam Arts and Research Centre to raise funds to repair Government LP school, Kavalam.

Kallurutty is the theatrical adaptation of a myth existing among the Mavilar tribes of north Kerala. The tale revolves around a girl named Kallurutty. She has two brothers, both are called Panchuruli. Three of them have extreme love towards each other and when they are together nothing in the world could destroy them.
In the first half, the play introduces Ugrani from the ruling hierarchy. Ugrani pays a visit to the forest and falls in love with Kallurutty. He farms ganja in the village and engages in illegal trade.

Later, he tries to molest Kallurutty but in vain. The ego-hurt man uses Panachuruli brothers for his trade of ganja during which they are tricked and imprisoned. Kallurutty comes to the rescue of her brothers by using her magical power. And she sets them free. Ugrani takes revenge against Kallurutty and seeks help from Umbrassan, an aghori. Kallurutty and brothers together stand against Ugrani and Umbrassan and defeat them.

The fund raised after the staging will be used for repairing the furniture and to provide other facilities in the school.“The play Kallurutty which is an embodiment of nature was selected for its importance in this post-flood situation,” said Kalyani Krishnan, secretary of Sopanam and granddaughter of Kavalam Narayana Panicker.

According to the audience, the play was a grand success. “I thoroughly enjoyed the play. Their team is amazing. Costumes, songs and even the lighting was superb,” said Varun Krishnan, a student of Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram.

