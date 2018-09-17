Making a global statement

Home Cities Kochi

US-based artist Hasna Sal has always been awed by the art of jewellery making, which is probably why the architect-turned jewellery designer decided to take it up as a profession.

Designer Hasna (sixth from left) with the models at the New York Fashion Show

By Princy Alexander
Express News Service

KOCHI:US-based artist Hasna Sal has always been awed by the art of jewellery making, which is probably why the architect-turned jewellery designer decided to take it up as a profession. It was this love for the art which drove Hasna from her home town Kochi to displaying her jewellery works at this year’s New York Fashion Show which ended on September 9.

She was selected by celebrity Bollywood couture designer Archana Kochhar to present her jewellery at the NYFS. “Archana really liked my work. Though I have always worked with colours, she wanted me to work on a black and white jewellery theme which would go with her outfits that would be showcased at the New York Fashion Show. Her work was named ‘Warli’ which was inspired by the adivasis in the Maharashtra- Gujarat border,” said Hasna.

The artist says she focused more on ear cuffs and handcuffs to accentuate Archana’s dress collection.  
“Archana’s dresses were mostly focused on one side to create a statement. I balanced my jewellery accordingly. This is the speciality of ear cuffs as they need to be placed only on one side,” she added.
The dresses and the jewellery were a huge hit and received positive feedback at the show. “It was also selected by a director whose film will be showcased at the Chicago film festival,” said Hasna.

Building her career

Hasna believes that jewellery is a very important aspect in people’s lives. Though she is a glass sculptor, she recently launched her contemporary jewellery line in Kochi.  Her jewellery is a combination of the old and new.

‘‘I address old cultures such as Mayan, Aztec, Mesopotamian and Indus Valley through motifs and symbols that are ingrained or crafted in her jewellery. I present them in the very contemporary material of glass and dichroic, lending color a free hand so that it can express itself loudly and vivaciously. I celebrate colour because colour is fundamental to the human spirit. It frees our mind and elevates our soul, and I let it serenade my world,” she said.

