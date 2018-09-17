Shelter homes in Kochi overcrowded

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI:At a time when rehabilitation of migrant labourers is being widely discussed, most of the shelter homes in Kochi are overcrowded. “Relief centres in Palluruthy and Perumbavoor are already full. Though various NGOs want to help them, there is no space to accommodate the huge number of migrants,” says Murugan.

“As long as the authorities are not doing anything to build further shelter homes, they should check the viability of sending back a few of them. If not, the situation will become even more severe in near future,” he adds.

However, the old age home at Thevara functioning under the Social Justice Department is yet to reach its full capacity. “We are currently facing staff crunch. We are functioning with the help of contract employees. Efforts are on to offer better facilities to the existing 47 inmates. We are gradually planning to upgrade it. Unless we get sufficient support from officials like the District Collector, MLAs, MPs and Police officers, we won’t admit anyone here,” says an official with the Social Justice Department.

Bhavanam Foundation, the government of Kerala undertaking, has already initiated their ambitious project ‘Apna Ghar’ that aims at developing hygienic and safe rental accommodation for domestic migrant labourers.

A source close to the foundation had earlier told Express that they have no proposals with regard to migrants here. But, experts demand such an initiative in Kochi where there is a huge influx of migrants every year.

Earlier, a survey of homeless people in Kochi Corporation limits by the National Urban Livelihood Mission had found 273 people sleeping on the streets. “There is no need to rehabilitate everyone. What we need right now is a helpline number on the lines of childline. The coordination of stakeholders like district police, Kochi Corporation, Social Justice Department and various NGOs is also important,” says Murugan.

Non-starter scheme

