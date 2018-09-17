Woman hacked to death by husband on suspicion of infidelity

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of Kottothu Lane on SRM Road in Kaloor are yet to come out of the shock of a murder in their neighbourhood. Late on Saturday night, Alappuzha native Saju Sulal, 39, hacked his wife Sheeba, 35, to death.

Saju, who was working in the Gulf, had returned home only three days ago. According to the police, Saju killed his wife because he suspected her fidelity.“Sheeba was in the middle of her daily prayers when the sudden assault took place,” said police officers.

The woman, who sustained deep cuts on her body, was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries. The murder was reported to the police by neighbours who rushed to the spot on hearing the victim’s screams.

Sheeba’s mother Afsa suffered injuries on her abdomen, palms and foot during the attack and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. The accused, who sustained cuts on his right palm, has been admitted to a hospital and is currently under police surveillance.

The Ernakulam North Police have registered a case, though they are yet to record the arrest of the accused.

“Saju, who was admitted to a city hospital after sustaining injuries on his hand, is under surveillance, though we have been unable to record his statement. He will be produced before a magistrate soon, “ said an officer.The couple has three kids, but they were not at home when the murder took place.