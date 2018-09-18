Actor couple to participate in  seminar

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Actor couple Fahad Fazil and Nazriya Fahad will take part in COCON-2018, an international seminar on cybersecurity, jointly organised by the Kerala Police, G-Tec and the IT Mission, at Kakkanad Infopark on Tuesday.

Around 2,000 delegates from about 50 countries will deliberate on the latest trends in cybercrimes at the seminar organised in association with POLCYB (The Society for the Policing of Cyberspace) here on October 5 and 6. Kochi Range IG Vijay Sakhare is expected to welcome the gathering at the Athulya Auditorium at 2.30 pm. City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh, Infopark CEO Rishikesh Nair, and G-Tec secretary Dinesh Thampi will take part in the event.

The use of various technologies, the latest cybercrimes, hacking of airplanes and cars through UAVs will be discussed. A modern exhibition of cybersecurity, data privacy and digital threats is also being organised along with the conference, with representatives from major global IT companies participating.

Experts, including Gulshan Rai, Chief Information Security Officer, PM’s Office; Adam Blackwell, Besty Broder, Bessie Pang, and Cecilia Wallan will speak at the event.