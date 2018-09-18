Cochin University of Science and Technology's short-term training to start on October 1

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A short-term training programme on ‘Industrial Automation and Measurements’ conducted by the mechanical engineering division of the School of Engineering, Cochin University of Science and Technology, will commence on October 1.

The four-week programme is open to Degree/Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/Instrumentation engineering or allied branches. Current students can also apply. The course fee is `11,800. Candidates who are interested may contact Biju N, course coordinator in mechanical engineering, Cusat, on 9496215993.

PhD environmental studies DAT

The Departmental Admission Test (DAT) for the 2018-19 PhD programme at the School of Environmental Studies, Cusat, will be conducted at 9.30 am on Saturday, at the department office. For additional details, call 0484 2577311/2862551.