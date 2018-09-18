Cusat students and faculty join hands for coastal cleaning

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Department of Marine Biology at Cusat, in association with The National Centre For Coastal Research, organised the International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday. Around 150 students and teachers participated in the coastal cleanup programme by 7 am. The students and faculties collected 50 gunny bags of waste from the shore.

The segregated items were handed over to Kochi Corporation for appropriate waste management. An awareness rally was organised with placards and banners portraying the need for effective waste management especially marine litters and the plastics. Syndicate member N Chandramohanakumar, Standing Committee chairperson Shiny Mathew, ward councillors Antony Francis and Zeenat, CIFT director Ravisankar, faculty members Mohammed Hatha and Rosamma Philip, and Head of the Department S Bijoy Nandan participated.