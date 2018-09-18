Government staff should not hesitate in donating salary to relief fund: Health Minister KK Shailaja

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Government employees should not hesitate to contribute a month's salary to the Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), said Health Minister KK Shailaja. She was addressing a gathering organised to receive medicine consignments from the All India Malayali Association (AIMA) here on Monday.

"As per the initial assessment, the government requires Rs 40,000 crore to rebuild the state. The CMDRF has managed to mobilise around Rs 2,000 crore so far and the Centre has given Rs 600 crore. We expect the Central Government will provide more aid."So, we need more financial support for constructing a new Kerala. It's in this background the government sought a month's salary from the public servants. When the government is in crisis, its employees should come forward to help," she said. Shailaja said the government has decided not to put pressure on its employees.

Each employee has been asked to contribute three days' salary for a 10-month period. "We also need support from various associations and agencies," she said. Shai laja said Kerala could successfully prevent the outbreak of diseases post-floods. "Across the globe, after natural calamities, especially floods, the outbreak of diseases claims many lives. After the floods in the state, experts predicted around 1,000 people will die of leptospirosis."

However, Kerala could take all preventive measures foreseeing the crisis. The Health Department could collect 70 lakh tablets to prevent leptospirosis and distribute them at relief camps. The Central Government team which visited Kerala had appreciated the preventive measures taken by the Kerala Government," she said.

The All India Malayali Association requested the government to provide an exemption to directly receive the relief goods sent by the AIMA chapters in other states.

Gokulam Gopalan, president of AIMA National Committee, discussed the matter with Health Minister. Medicines worth Rs 5.6 crore - collected by the AIMA Telangana chapter - were handed over by AIMA to the Health Department.