Instilling nature’s emotions in human mind

The unprecedented flood that shook Kerala did not spare anyone or any place.

Bindhi Rajagopal with her art installation at Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi  A Sanesh

KOCHI: The unprecedented flood that shook Kerala did not spare anyone or any place. From buildings to bridges, people to animals, all underwent a great turmoil. But are human beings to be blamed for the disaster? Emphasising on nature’s tolerance of people’s actions, artist Bindhi Rajagopal has made an installation ‘Nature Speaks’ at the Durbar Hall Gallery.

The installation has been made using a wooden box, cotton waste, a plastic sheet, and a mirror. According to Bindhi, the cardboard symbolises a building submerged under water. “The plastic sheet stands for water and cotton for waste dumped in the water by people. As the mirror is kept just behind the installation, your image is reflected on it when you look at the work, meaning that you were a victim of the flood,” she said. “I want to convey the message that we are not doing anything for nature conservation and water management. From the day the floods affected us, I have been thinking of making such an art.”  

This is Bindhi’s fourth installation. There are also three paintings on display. The first one shows Kerala getting detached from India, the second one depicts the disposal of waste in the water while the last indicates the harsh destruction caused by the flood. 

The artist said that the numerous videos and visuals which she saw on TV depicting the people’s misery also had a great influence on her. “It is high time we realise the value of nature. My work also intends to be an awareness to people that nature has reached its saturation point and is not going to tolerate anymore,” she said. Bindhi added it is the people’s behaviour that is forcing nature to react and what we are experiencing now is the consequences of our actions.

“Whenever I do some work, I want to convey a message rather than simply putting up a painting,” Bindhi said. She said that she will be presenting the same installation for the Florence Biennale to be held in October, 2019. 

