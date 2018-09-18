My life was under threat at the convent, says nun demanding Bishop Franco Mulakkal's arrest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: "My life was under threat at the convent in Punjab to which I was purposefully transferred last year, after knowing about the rape incident," said Sr Anupama, one of the five nuns who are staging a protest, demanding the arrest of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal. Being close to the victim, the authorities including Bishop Franco transferred the nun to St Vianney Convent, Gurdaspur, from St Francis Convent, Kuravilangad, where she was mentally tortured by them.

"Upon knowing about the rape incident, I was prevented by the bishop and Mother General Sr Regina from having any contact with the victim. I was mentally tortured and I knew I was not safe at the convent," she said.

In a letter the nun sent from the convent on November 14 last year, she informed her family about the harrowing experiences she had to go through. "The victim was portrayed in a very bad light. I always had my differences with the authorities and above all, they know that I'm aware of the truth behind the incident. Someone had to know if anything happened to my life, the bishop will be the one behind it, and hence I sent the letter," she said.

The news of their daughter being unsafe in a convent came as an unexpected shock to the family, who could never imagine that a convent would turn unsafe for the 'angels of God'. "When we got the letter from our daughter, we were shocked and shattered. Several letters were sent to Cardinal George Alencherry, but they did not yield any result," said K V George, father of Sr Anupama.

Several organisations and people are joining the protest at the High Court Junction, which has entered its tenth day on Monday. "We are getting support from the people and we hope that justice will be served soon," she added.

Indefinite hunger strike

The sister of the victim started an indefinite hunger strike from Monday. "The (alleged) rapist must be brought before the law as soon as possible. We have not lost our belief in the judiciary yet, and we will continue with the hunger strike till justice is served," said human rights activist P Geetha, who joined the victim's sister in the hunger strike."People should not use their power and money to subvert justice, said Fr Peter Ellimoottil Korepiscopa.

Meanwhile, activist Aloshiya Joseph was shifted to the General Hospital after her health worsened. Stephen Mathew, member of the Joint Christian Council, is continuing his hunger strike at the General Hospital where he was admitted on Sunday.