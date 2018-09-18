Home Cities Kochi

My life was under threat at the convent, says nun demanding Bishop Franco Mulakkal's arrest

In a letter the nun sent from the convent on November 14 last year, she informed her family about the harrowing experiences she had to go through.

Published: 18th September 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Nuns of the Missionaries of Jesus at their dharna at the High Court junction in Kochi, demanding the arrest of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal. ( Photo | ENS/Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: "My life was under threat at the convent in Punjab to which I was purposefully transferred last year, after knowing about the rape incident," said Sr Anupama, one of the five nuns who are staging a protest, demanding the arrest of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal. Being close to the victim, the authorities including Bishop Franco transferred the nun to St Vianney Convent, Gurdaspur, from St Francis Convent, Kuravilangad, where she was mentally tortured by them.

"Upon knowing about the rape incident, I was prevented by the bishop and Mother General Sr Regina from having any contact with the victim. I was mentally tortured and I knew I was not safe at the convent," she said.

In a letter the nun sent from the convent on November 14 last year, she informed her family about the harrowing experiences she had to go through. "The victim was portrayed in a very bad light. I always had my differences with the authorities and above all, they know that I'm aware of the truth behind the incident. Someone had to know if anything happened to my life, the bishop will be the one behind it, and hence I sent the letter," she said.

The news of their daughter being unsafe in a convent came as an unexpected shock to the family, who could never imagine that a convent would turn unsafe for the 'angels of God'.  "When we got the letter from our daughter, we were shocked and shattered. Several letters were sent to Cardinal George Alencherry, but they did not yield any result," said K V George, father of Sr Anupama.

Several organisations and people are joining the protest at the High Court Junction, which has entered its tenth day on Monday. "We are getting support from the people and we hope that justice will be served soon," she added.

Indefinite hunger strike

The sister of the victim started an indefinite hunger strike from Monday. "The (alleged) rapist must be brought before the law as soon as possible. We have not lost our belief in the judiciary yet, and we will continue with the hunger strike till justice is served," said human rights activist P Geetha, who joined the victim's sister in the hunger strike."People should not use their power and money to subvert justice, said Fr Peter Ellimoottil Korepiscopa.

Meanwhile, activist Aloshiya Joseph was shifted to the General Hospital after her health worsened. Stephen Mathew, member of the Joint Christian Council, is continuing his hunger strike at the General Hospital where he was admitted on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sr Anupama Bishop Franco Mulakkal Kerala nun rape case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo