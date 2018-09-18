Home Cities Kochi

Organ donor's family honoured by Health Minister KK Shailaja

When Rajan and Sita, Arun's parents, of Cherambillil house in Ambedkar Colony in Vengoor, realised there was no hope for their 29-year-old son, they agreed to donate his organs.

Published: 18th September 2018

Health Minister K K Shailaja and hand recipient Lingashelvi hands over the memento to Arunraj's mother Sita as Fr Davis Chirammel and Dr Subramania Iyer look on | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five lives continue to thrive and two got their vision back thanks to the mercy shown by Arun Raj's family in early April. The family, including Arun's brother Akhil, were felicitated at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) on Monday by Health Minister KK Shailaja for heralding a change in organ donation.

When Rajan and Sita, Arun's parents, of Cherambillil house in Ambedkar Colony in Vengoor, realised there was no hope for their 29-year-old son, they agreed to donate his organs. He had been admitted to the Angamaly Little Flower hospital following an accident when he was declared brain-dead.

Shailaja said the decision of Arun's family was remarkable and called for increased awareness of the importance of organ donation. "In the past couple of years, our statistics have shown a decline in organ donation numbers," she said. "Though the numbers for organ donation from live donors through informed consent have grown, there was a marked decline in organ donation from brain-dead donors. To counter this, the process of regulating organ donations from brain-dead donors has to be made speedy."

Dr Subramania Iyer, professor and head at the Department of Head & Neck Surgery, AIMS said, Arun's case had given a fillip to the organ donation drive. "When it happened, the donation process was at an all-time low. "The lack of awareness about brain deaths and misinformation spread through social media had played a role in it. A change is underway thanks to Arun's family."

Arun's liver was given to George Varghese, pancreas and one kidney to Akhil Mohan, another kidney to Joby Davis, heart to Manoj Kumar, corneas to Little Flower Hospital and his hands to Lingashelvi, resulting in the fifth-ever hand transplant in the country. Lingashelvi can now move her hands a bit; which adds a heartwarming glow to the memory of Arun. Most of the recipients were present at the event.

Arun was working as a ground staff of a private airline. Along with Arun's family, Fr Davis Chiramel social activists and Roji M John MLA who were involved in the donation process. was also honoured at the event.

