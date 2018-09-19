Home Cities Kochi

Artists on a sojourn to collect Kerala relief fund

 Apart from the team members, artists from each locality will perform at various places according to the schedule.

Published: 19th September 2018 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Aerial photo of Kerala floods. (Photo | PTI).

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Shocked at the devastation unleashed by the recent floods, a group of performing artists under the 'Artist Club of Kalabhavan' banner will launch a 30-day sojourn on Wednesday to encourage people to contribute to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The Programme will start on September 19 and conclude in Kasargod on October 18.

The sojourn, christened 'Hridayapoorvam Janmanadinayi' will start from Kalady Sri Sankara College and will traverse the length and breadth of the state and stage hour-long entertainment programmes at five places per day.  Roji M John MLA will inaugurate the programme at 10 am on Wednesday."As performing artists, we have a responsibility to stand with the people at the hour of crisis. The aim of the programme is to encourage people to contribute to the CMDRF and create awareness on the precautions to stop epidemic outbreak. We are organising the programme with the consent of the Chief Minister's Office. 

"Many artists, including film stars, have expressed their willingness to associate with our programme. They will join us in the stage performance at various locations," programme coordinator Kalabhavan Ranjeev told Express.Kalabhavan Biju, Joby Pala, Kalabhavan Rajesh and Naveen Raveendran are the other members of the team. 

 Apart from the team members, artists from each locality will perform at various places according to the schedule. However, the team will not collect contributions to the CMDRF directly."We will not collect money from anyone. The travelling stage has been sponsored by Manappuram Finance. We will bear all other expense. We will display the bank account number in which contributions can be deposited. Around 150 artists have expressed willingness to join the programme," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Flood relief fund

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju