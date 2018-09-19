Home Cities Kochi

Fort Kochi Revenue District Officer stops illegal construction at Mulavukad

Published: 19th September 2018 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

The access road built by encroaching on the wetlands at Mulavukad panchayat | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fort Kochi Revenue District Officer (RDO) S Shajahan on Tuesday held an anti-encroachment drive at Mulavukad panchayat where a Kochi-based resort owner had undertaken construction activities in defiance of a stop-order issued in August. 

The resort was found to be in violation of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy and Wetland Act. “In spite of the stop order, we found an access road from the Mulavukad junction to the property has been built by filling up the nearby wetland area. Buildings have also been erected without the requisite permits,” said Shajahan. 

The RDO has instructed panchayat officers to measure the extent of encroachment and also submitted a report to the District Collector.  The RDO said it is up to the panchayat to decide upon the demolition after verifying the extent of encroachment done; the area will be restored at the expense of the violator. 

The RDO has issued orders to the Mulavukad police to stop all further activity in the concerned area.
 Furthermore, under the RDO’s instructions, the panchayat secretary has issued directions to the KWA and KSEB to cut off their connections to the property. 

Mulavukad panchayat officers said strong action will be taken subject to the report of the governing committee on the extent of encroachment. Officials allege that despite the stop-order, construction activities were hastily done in the aftermath of the deluge when officers were busy with relief and rehabilitation efforts.

