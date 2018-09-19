Home Cities Kochi

Government sanctions additional aid for Kerala flood victims

Currently,  the financial aid has been sanctioned for medical requirements of people in Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha constituencies.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The state government on Tuesday sanctioned additional funds for meeting various medical needs of the people in the flood-affected areas in the district. Currently,  the financial aid has been sanctioned for medical requirements of people in Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha constituencies. This is the 12th phase of aid allocation for the flood victims in the district. 

Of the sanctioned amount, Rs 20 lakh will be distributed among 69 persons in Kothamangalam constituency. Earlier, an amount of Rs 4.73 crore was sanctioned for 2,836 people in the constituency. In Muvattupuzha constituency, an amount of Rs 8.32 lakh has been sanctioned for 37 persons.

The people who will be getting the financial aid will be informed from the village offices. The amount will be deposited in the respective bank accounts.The disbursal of compensation amount of `4 lakh to the family of those died following the floods has been completed. An amount of `32 lakh was provided to eight families.

