Kerala ready to receive tourists: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran

KOCHI: Allaying apprehensions about the preparedness of its globally sought-after destinations, Kerala has announced it is ready to receive tourists in all major places, within a month after the state was convulsed by one of the most devastating floods in the recent times.“Tourism is a major contributor to Kerala’s economy and a significant source for earning foreign exchange. The floods left the tourism industry in a state of disarray and shock, but it was only for a while.

Now, it has bounced back into business with a renewed vigour, demonstrating its inherent resilience and determination to overcome the traumatic aftermath of the floods,” said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran at a media interaction at the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia in New Delhi the other day.Asserting that things are back to normal, he said restoration and rehabilitation activities are going on in full swing. 

“Road connectivity has been re-established. Flights are operating. Hotels and resorts are up and running. Kerala is back on track. God’s Own Country is ready to welcome tourists once again,” he said. The minister, who was accompanied by top officers of the Tourism Department, said there is a need to restore confidence of various stakeholders in the tourism sector, both in India and in major foreign markets, and assure travellers the state’s tourism and hospitality industry is fast returning to normal.

Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), the biennial Tourism Trade Fair that showcases the entire spectrum of Kerala’s tourism industry to the world, will be organised in a befitting manner, bettering the previous nine editions. 
Till date, 545 international tourism buyers from 66 countries and 1, 090 domestic tourism buyers have registered for KTM, which is to be held in Kochi during September 27-30.

Another high profile event—the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KBM)—will be held from December 12, 2018, to March 29, 2019. The Kerala government is considering organising the Champions Boat League this year as planned earlier, sending out a message the state’s waters are also safe for adventurous activities as well. Tourism Secretary Rani George, Tourism Director P Bala Kiran and other leaders from the Kerala travel fraternity were among those who accompanied the minister.

