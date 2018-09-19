Home Cities Kochi

Lost in deluge: 3,000 passport applications received after Kerala floods

When the August floods came crashing in, many didn’t get the time or have the forethought to preserve their passports.

kerala_floods_-_kochi

Kerala Flood (Photo | EPS)

By Princy Alexander
Express News Service

KOCHI:  When the August floods came crashing in, many didn’t get the time or have the forethought to preserve their passports. Hence, those on vacation and had plans to return immediately were heartbroken to see their passports drenched and completely ruined. Some of the passports were torn, non-recognizable and nonredeemable. Regional Passport Officer Prashant Mohan says many who ended up at the office at Panampally Nagar were heartbroken. “Some said they had to return back to work immediately because they would not get their leave extended. We had to calm them down and promise speedy procedures,” he said. 

The majority of those who were affected in Ernakulam region were from Aluva and Chengannur. “So far, we had received 3,000 flood-related applications. We held three camps in Kochi and five others across Thrissur, Chalakudy, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Chenganur and Kottayam. In Aluva,during the weekends, flood-related applications rose to over 350,” said Prashanth. 

Applications poured in from Thrissur and Chalakudy too. Huge queues were visible in front of the offices during the initial days after the flood. “Most of our offices, except in Kochi, were inaccessible till August 22. Usually, passport offices and Seva Kendras are located near railway stations and bus stands to ensure easy access. However, in places like Chengannur,our centres were completely isolated,” he said.The applicants who were affected by the flood did not have to pay any fee. They were also exempted from bringing in documents which are usually mandatory for issuing passports.

The least number of applications came from Tripunithura. “We have cleared off passports for those who had to immediately return to their work place. Now, those who come to our Kendras are those who live here,” he said.

Spotting the fake

The Regional Passport Officer said 90 per cent of the cases were genuine. “However, there were a few who tried to apply new passports claiming that they lost theirs during the floods. We questioned them because their addresses did not match the places that were affected,” Prasanth added.The next camp will be held in Thrissur on September 22. Our last camp will conclude on October 11. “However, we are seeking time to hold more camps till October 31,” he said.

