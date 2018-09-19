Pituitary cyst removed through laparoscopic surgery for the first time in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the first time in the public health service sector in the state, a cyst from pituitary gland, situated at the underside of the brain, was removed through a laparoscopic surgery here in Ernakulam General Hospital. Interestingly, the hospital borrowed the required equipment from manufacturers to perform the surgery.

The surgery was conducted by an eight-member team on A K Shajahan, 28, from Aluva. A welder by profession, he approached the hospital complaining of incessant headache and partial blindness. The surgery was done on August 15. The laparoscopy surgery was preferred over the usual method of opening the skull and removing the cyst as the growth was small. Also the laparoscopic surgery doesn't need the patient to stay in ICU.

Shajahan said he can see clearly now. "I was suffering from the complications involved. After the surgery, I got back my vision all of a sudden. It's a big surprise and a relief," said Shajahan."Up to 4 cm of such cysts can be removed through the nose. Such surgeries leave the patient with less trauma. There is no need for ICU stay either and, if necessary, the patient can be released on the same day," said ENT surgeon Dr K G Saju.In the private sector the procedure costs close to `2.5 lakh. Other than the private hospitals, the surgery is done in medical colleges and Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute of Medical Sciences.

With four more cases in the pipeline, hospital authorities expect the government to by own equipment soon."We have a few similar cases. The theatres are a limitation and we have to work within our limitations. All the extremely emergency cases, like Shajahan's case, are done very quickly. Others will have to wait depending on the seniority list. Once the new building comes up, we will be able to expand the services," said Dr Dalvin Thomas, a neuro surgeon. The team, which did the three-and-half-hour-long surgery, included ENT surgeon Dr K G Saju, neuro surgeon Dr Dalvin Thomas, anesthetists Dr Shirley James, Dr Divya and Dr Anantha Narayanan and nursing staff Shyamala.