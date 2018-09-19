West Bengal natives arrested for illegal sand smuggling in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An 11-member gang was arrested by the Ernakulam Rural Police for illegal sand mining in the Periyar at Aluva. All the arrested are natives of West Bengal. The gang was busted while they were involved in sand mining. The sleuths recovered two country boats the gang had used for sand mining.

Goshan, Musam, Ameenul, Aktar Ujjman, Jiyarul Shaikh, Din Mohammed Mandal, Dopur Mandal, Rabi Bishwas, Unush Mandal, Shajahan Shaikh, Swaraboor Mandal are the arrested, officers said. Aluva East CI Vishal Johnson said the police have intensified night patrolling on the river banks following reports of rampant illegal sand smuggling at Aluva, after huge pile of sand formed after the flood.

