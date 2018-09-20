Home Cities Kochi

Government needs to urgently mobilise Rs 30,000 crore to rebuild Kerala after floods

In an affidavit, the state said rebuild Kerala programme envisages implementation of it in a time-bound manner based on the expertise of various individuals and organisations.

Published: 20th September 2018 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that for rebuilding and reconstruction of the state, it was estimated that more than Rs 30,000 crore is to be urgently mobilised. While the government, prima facie estimates more than Rs 40,000 crore loss in the flood. an amount of Rs 419.78 crore has been allotted from CMDRF to 6.77 lakh flood victims.  

In an affidavit, the state said rebuild Kerala programme envisages implementation of it in a time-bound manner based on the expertise of various individuals and organisations. The rebuilding exercise was an opportunity for the state government to implement innovative technologies and have a paradigm shift in the developmental philosophies in creating a unique model of growth and sustainability.

The affidavit pointed out all CMDRF contributions since August 2018 were maintained in separate accounts from the beginning. The Finance Department maintained a detailed accounts for the receipt of the expenditure from the CMDRF.  All the contributions received were shown in a transparent way on the website of CMDRF, bank-wise. All the contributions were maintained in the 14 bank accounts.

State government extolled for relief work

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday observed that earnest efforts are being made by the state government in ensuring timely and equitable distribution of relief material to the flood victims across the state. The statement filed by the state government and the Kerala Disaster Management Authority clearly reveal the state has taken various measures to ensure that amounts credited to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund from August 14, will be used solely for the purposes of flood relief and not for any other purposes.

Further, the state has transferred the amount credited to CMDRF prior to August 14 to the Treasury Account.  Advocate General C P Sudhakaraprasad reiterated the amount received will be used exclusively for the flood relief activities until a date to be notified by the state in future. The court said the assurance by AG was sufficient to allay the apprehension expressed from various quarters on the matter.  The government also undertook the credits and expenses out of the funds would be duly audited by the CAG.

Salary deduction: Order reviewed, TDB tells HC

Kochi: The TDB on Wednesday told the High Court it had reviewed its earlier order to deduct a month’s salary and festival allowances of employees and donate it to the CMDRF and temple renovation fund.
S Rajmohan, standing counsel for the TDB, submitted a meeting of the board had reviewed the earlier order and the employees were requested to donate an amount not less than their one month’s salary. TDB clarified this was not compulsory.

