FEDO, NIT-Calicut ink pact on project to generate petrol from plastic waste

KOCHI: FEDO, the engineering consultancy division of FACT, and NIT-Calicut have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work on a project under which petroleum products will be made by processing plastic waste. “Once this dream project comes through, revolutionary changes are expected in the petroleum sector as well as in the plastic treatment area.

This epoch-making innovation of converting waste plastic into fuel is the result of years of dedicated research work by Prof Lisa Sreejith of NIT, Calicut," said an official release from FACT.

NIT Calicut has developed the chemical technology and process for the conversion of assorted plastics of Gr 1 to Gr 7 to useful petroleum products without generation of any type of pollutants. They have also made a laboratory model prototype. However, developing the laboratory model into operational plant requires special engineering expertise. FEDO will further develop design and detailed engineering, and execute the pilot plant project on NIT Calicut campus. Once the pilot plant becomes successful, FEDO intends to take up Project Management and installation of commercial plants also.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Geetha B K, general manager, FEDO, and Sivaji Chakravorti, director, NIT-Calicut. The MoU stipulates completion of the project within a period of one year.

The system developed by NIT-Calicut is 100 per cent eco-friendly with zero generation of toxic effluents. Another major advantage of the project developed by NIT-C is that no costly catalyst is needed in the system.