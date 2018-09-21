Home Cities Kochi

FEDO, NIT-Calicut ink pact on project to generate petrol from plastic waste

NIT Calicut has developed the chemical technology and process for the conversion of assorted plastics of Gr 1 to Gr 7 to useful petroleum products without generation of any type of pollutants.

Published: 21st September 2018 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  FEDO, the engineering consultancy division of FACT, and NIT-Calicut have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work on a project under which petroleum products will be made by processing plastic waste. “Once this dream project comes through, revolutionary changes are expected in the petroleum sector as well as in the plastic treatment area.

This epoch-making innovation of converting waste plastic into fuel is the result of years of dedicated research work by Prof Lisa Sreejith of NIT, Calicut," said an official release from FACT.

NIT Calicut has developed the chemical technology and process for the conversion of assorted plastics of Gr 1 to Gr 7 to useful petroleum products without generation of any type of pollutants. They have also made a laboratory model prototype. However, developing the laboratory model into operational plant requires special engineering expertise. FEDO will further develop design and detailed engineering, and execute the pilot plant project on NIT Calicut campus. Once the pilot plant becomes successful, FEDO intends to take up Project Management and installation of commercial plants also.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Geetha B K, general manager, FEDO, and Sivaji Chakravorti, director, NIT-Calicut. The MoU stipulates completion of the project within a period of one year.  
The system developed by NIT-Calicut is 100 per cent eco-friendly with zero generation of toxic effluents. Another major advantage of the project developed by NIT-C is that  no costly catalyst is needed in the system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FEDO NIT-Calicut Plastic to petrol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 