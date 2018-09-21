Home Cities Kochi

Remaining Kerala flood relief goods to be distributed in Aluva, Kanayannur taluks

A statement from the District Information Office said Safirulla is looking to supply relief goods to financially-backward families in the district.

Published: 21st September 2018 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Aerial photo of Kerala floods. (Photo | PTI).

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The relief goods still remaining at collection centres in the district would be distributed at select villages in Aluva and Kanayannur taluks. District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla has ordered to distribute the goods on Friday and Saturday. A statement from the District Information Office said Safirulla is looking to supply relief goods to financially-backward families in the district.

Distribution centres will function from 9 am to 6 pm in select villages for the purpose. Those holding Below Poverty Line ration cards will be given the aid. The distribution will be held at select schools in the two taluks. In Aluva taluk, the distribution will be held at Aluva East, Aluva West, Chowara, Chengamanad, Choornikara, Keezhmad, Nedumbassery, Vadakumbhagam, Ayambuzha, Karukutty, Kalady, Mukanoor, Malayatoor, Mattoor, Parakadavu and Thuravoor villages. 

In Kanayannur taluk, the distribution will be held at Cheranalloor, Kadamakody and Thrikkakkara North villages.Special tahsildars and tahsildars have been tasked with distributing the goods. Separate officers have been given the charge of bringing relief materials to the distribution centres.For facilitating distribu tion, more officers will be deployed at the District Supply Office. The distribution concluded in other taluks the other day.

