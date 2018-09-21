Want to feel like a Rajput royal?

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI:‘Unity in diversity, that’s what makes our country great’ -- this is what our Class IV social science teacher kept repeating in class, back in the days. Walking into the Holiday Inn Kochi’s all-day dining restaurant ‘Masala’, those nine words begin to make sense. The sight before one’s eyes and the exquisite cuisines on the platter self-explains to what degree this diversity exists.

It’s like you’ve entered an alternate reality where you are suddenly in some place in Rajasthan. The eye for detail in the decor and ambience made for the mighty kings that once ruled the royal cities of Rajasthan scream of authenticity. The quarterly food festival conducted every year at the Holiday Inn this time focuses exclusively on Rajasthan.

Doing justice to the concept, the Jaipur-based chef Surendra Singh has crafted a special menu featuring cuisines that best explain the geography and culture of the largest state in the country.While awaiting the food, one is once again reminded, ‘You are what you eat.’ Sensing this as his cue, chef Surendra Singh settles down to explain the state in his native Hindi. “Rajasthan is divided into three regions which are diverse on their own, especially when it comes to food,” he says. “The Marwar region is dry and there is far less vegetation there. In the Dhundhar region, 80 per cent of the population is vegetarian. The Mewar region used to be the home of the rich royal families. Like their wealth, their food was also rich with dry fruits and meat.”

Just as he finishes speaking, the server lays down three dishes - Ker Sangri, Jodhpuri Paneer Papad ki Sabzi and Mewar Gosht. Ker Sangri is a dry dish made with ker which is a berry while sangri is dried beans. “Both ker and sangri are found in abundance in the Marwar region,” says Surendra Singh. The dish is made dry so that it can be preserved in the dry and arid climate of the desert. Jodhpuri Paneer Papad ki Sabzi is a traditional dish made with sauteed papad and paneer in curd-tomato gravy. The dish aptly is the face of the Dhundhar region. Mewar Gosht is a traditional lamb dish, which used to be earlier associated with the royal families in Mewar. With the inevitable presence of Mathania chilli (this type of chilli grows only in Rajasthan) in all Rajasthani dishes, these three taste best with rotis.

Fret not, the menu is not limited to these three dishes. It also features Bharwa Bhindi, Aloo Katliya, Papad Mangodi, Bhindi Jaipuri, Sev Tamatar, Khad Murgh, Laal Maas, Murgh Jodhpuri, Jungli Maas and Dal Baati Churma, and desserts such as Mirsi Marwa, Ghevar and Malpua with Rabri.To provide authenticity to the dishes, most of the ingredients have been brought from Rajasthan.The food festival will be on till September 23 from 7.30 pm to 11 pm.