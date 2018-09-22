Central team on post-flood damage assessment visit wraps up assessment in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central team, which was on a five-day visit to Kerala to assess the post-flood damage, has completed its proceedings in Ernakulam on Friday. The team concentrated mainly on Aluva and Paravur on Monday.

The group was headed by Ashu Mathur and comprised TS Mehra and Anil Kumar from the Centre. They visited the Ezhattumugham region. They assessed the damages caused to the canal bund, which is a part of the Idamalayar dam project. The bund was damaged after the Chalakkudi River changed its course in the floods. They also visited the place where the house of Mary Pavinious, which was completely damaged in the floods, was situated.

Later, the team visited Kuthiyathode St Xavier’s Church where six people died after a building collapsed. The team members closely assessed the old building, the second floor of which collapsed. The church also suffered damages in the flood. District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla and V K Ibrahimkunju MLA were also present. Both of them gave a detailed account of the incident to the team members. Kunnukara panchayat president Francis Tharayil was also present.

The team visited Paravur Municipality in the afternoon. Paravur MLA V D Satheeshan accompanied the team. The St Joseph Church and nearby areas which suffered heavy damages in the floods were inspected. The road and the drinking water pipes in the area are totally damaged. The house of M T John at Kurumbathuruthu, which was damaged partially, was also inspected.

During the flood, the water level in this area was above six feet, submerging the entire first floor of all the buildings. The officers also visited Karimbadaam Weavers Society. The MLA informed the officers that the society suffered a financial loss of `7 crore. Nearly 1,000 plantains were also damaged at Mattupram area in Paravur. The bananas were ready for cultivation ahead of Onam. The team also visited Chemmayam bridge at Kottuvalli panchayat. Four pillars of the bridge were damaged completely. As a result, now vehicular movement, as well as pedestrian movement, is banned.

The team also visited the Kerala Aqua Ventures International Ltd (KAVIL) which suffered heavy damages in the flood. It was set up for increasing production and export of ornamental fish.The facility located on nine acres incurred a total loss of `1.62 crore. The training centre here was also submerged. The financial loss incurred due to the damages to the training centre is estimated at `34.5 lakh.After the assessment of KAVIL, the team wound up its proceedings in the district. They will visit Alappuzha on Saturday.