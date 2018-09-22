Fisheries management council to ensure sustainable fishing in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Fisheries management council, one of the key components of the Kerala Marine Fisheries Regulation Act (KMFRA), will be a crucial step in the regulation of fishing practices and conservation of marine resources, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) principal scientist K Sunil Mohamed has said.

“The council will open a platform for dialogues and discussions on ensuring sustainable fishing in a democratic way. This participatory management will address the requirements for sustainability, equity and efficiency in fisheries and coastal resources management,” he said at the two-day workshop on scientific management of marine fisheries held recently.

The management council was included in the KMFRA based on a proposal from the CMFRI. The council will function as a 3-tier system - at the village, district and state level.The council will have representatives of fishermen, government officers, boat owners, boat builders, fish traders, NGOs and scientists in it.

The constitution of these councils will empower the fishermen and make them part of the fisheries management team, balancing their rights and responsibilities, said Sunil Mohamed.

Intensive public awareness is needed to effectively implement regulations like Minimum Legal Size (MLS) to curb juvenile fishing.A scientific approach is needed to ensure better fisheries management in Kerala, said Kerala Fisheries Director Venkatesha Pathi.