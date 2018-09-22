Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education to organise Free Software Install fests

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In connection with Gandhi Jayanti and Software Freedom Day, the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will be organising Free Software Install Fests across state for the public. The Little KITEs units in all schools have been directed to come up with various programmes like preparation of digital posters, making of animations, essay writing competitions in order to promote the fest.

As part of the fest, KITE will provide free installation of the latest version of KITE’s own FOSS (Free and Open Source Software) based Operating System (OS) - IT@School GNU/Linux, to public and students.

The OS has numerous pre-installed applications including Office packages (word processing, spreadsheet, presentation and database), DTP, graphics and imaging software, sound recording, video editing, animation packages, web server and database server and others.Those who wish to participate in the festival can register on KITE’s website www.kite.kerala.gov.in by September 26.