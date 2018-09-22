Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain firmly in the saddle as Congress brass reaffirms support

This follows the stance taken by senior Congress leaders who voiced their opposition to the campaign against Jain in the wake of the KPCC revamp and the Lok Sabha polls due next year.

Published: 22nd September 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There is no threat to incumbent Soumini Jain’s continuation as Mayor, in the immediate future, at least. This follows the stance taken by senior Congress leaders who voiced their opposition to the campaign against Jain in the wake of the KPCC revamp and the Lok Sabha polls due next year.

The  move for a change of guard had the backing of some senior Congress men from the district. Despite this, only a few councillors backed the ‘replace Soumini Jain campaign’. “Those who demanded a change of guard had suggested the name of a councillor from West Kochi as the new Mayor. She is also a nominee of the A Group. Replacing Jain with another candidate from the same group had created confusion in the A group,” said party insiders.

It is alleged the group behind the campaign to oust Jain was involved in some ‘financial deal’. “That is why they  demanded a change of guard. The issue was raised soon after the 2015 civic polls.
It was following KPCC president V M Sudheeran’s ultimatum they backed down and agreed to back Jain as Mayor,” they said.

In the event of a change of guard, it will necessitate the reconstitution of the Standing Committees which weighed in Jain’s favour. The party brass also didn’t want the internal rumblings to be highlighted unnecessarily especially in an election year.Since Kochi Corporation is the only one in the state where the UDF calls the shots, the party is averse to the advantage being frittered away unnecessarily which also worked to Jain’s advantage.

