First Cochin International Boat Show from September 26 to 28

The first Cochin International Boat Show (CIBS) will be held from September 26-28 at KTDC’s Bolgatty Palace Event Centre, here.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first Cochin International Boat Show (CIBS) will be held from September 26-28 at KTDC’s Bolgatty Palace Event Centre, here.The boat show will be inaugurated by KV Thomas MP and AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command, at 10.30 am on Wednesday.

It is conducted by the Kochi-based Cruz Expos, which organises India Pavilion at the international boat shows in Sri Lanka and Maldives, in association with the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd.

The CIBS will provide an opportunity for the local boat builders to launch their latest models, while many other brands will use this event for their national debuts, according to the organisers.Apart from the boat suppliers, the exhibitors will include a full range of other stakeholders in the recreational and leisure boating market, including marinas, engines, navigational and other systems and equipment, and other supply and service providers.

In addition to mainstream craft such as trailer boats, sports boats and luxury sailing and motor yachts and super yachts, CIBS also includes water-skiing and wakeboarding, kayaking, scuba diving, fishing and more.

