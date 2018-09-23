HotelTech Kerala to be held from Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The eighth edition of Kerala’s premier hospitality equipment exhibition, HotelTech Kerala, will be held from September 26 to 28, at the KTDC’s Bolgatty Palace Event Centre here. The event will provide a unique opportunity for the hospitality sector in the state to identify suppliers related to their sector.

The organisers said that HotelTech Kerala will showcase hotel supplies, hospitality and technology, equipment for hotels and restaurants, cleaning equipment and services, hospitality information systems and other services. The Kerala Culinary Challenge (KCC), which is being presented by SICA-Kerala Chapter, will be held from September 26-28 at the same venue.

Competitions will be held on various categories including cake dressing, creative salads, hot cooking– fish, hot cooking–chicken, rice dish (vegetarian), and creative Kerala dish.