Home Cities Kochi

A ‘golden’ race against technology and nature

There is a saying that the Golden Globe Race is easily one of the toughest challenges a sailor undertakes in his lifetime.

Published: 24th September 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Joe Nejedly, Ernakulam Sailing Association president

By Princy Alexander
Express News Service

KOCHI:There is a saying that the Golden Globe Race is easily one of the toughest challenges a sailor undertakes in his lifetime. With neither the modern-day sailing equipment nor the technology to aid them on their 12-month journey across the globe, sailors know they are up for the worst.

Ernakulam Sailing Association president Joe Nejedly, who is also a veteran in the catamaran (yatch) building business, said ocean sailing, unlike inland sailing, is extremely unpredictable. “Inland yachting is safer and you know someone can reach you when you are in danger. In Abhilash’s case, he is marooned in the middle of the South Atlantic which is why rescue operations are a little more difficult,” Joe said.
Joe adds that Abhilash is very

determined. “He knows the oceans like a thorough professional, having circumvented the globe once. He was prepared for this journey too. Probably, he didn’t see the wind coming which affected the keel of his boat which led to it  capsizing. Abhilash like his counterparts, had to depend solely on celestial sightings (the moon and the stars) and a compass like a chronometer and a barograph to circumnavigate his way,” he said.

So, with rough terrains, isn’t the sport highly dangerous? Jolly Thomas, Captain of Boat, Kerala Water Sports and Sailing Organisation, begs to differ. “I believe yachting is an extremely safe sport and history bears testament to it. In this case, the participants don’t have access to computers, GPS, satellite phone or water-makers, which they are used to. Maybe a mistake in the celestial reading could affect the way they calculate the water,” he said.

According to Joe, in an event like the Golden Globe Race, one does not have the luxury of time. “You can’t choose what time to sail or even go to Port if you are exhausted. They have to face the sea whichever way it presents itself to them. It is also a test of your psychological strength,” he said.Is such a race relevant today? “It would be, which is why the organisers decided to hold it. Robin Knox-Johnston was the only man among the nine participants who successfully completed the event in 1968. He undertook the journey without any modern equipment. The sea is always the same,” said Joe.

The Golden Globe Race

This 50th anniversary edition of the Golden Globe Race is a celebration of the original event, the winner, his boat and that significant world-first achievement. This is why all the boats have been made in the same make and fashion. Joe Nejedly suggests that Abhilash’s boat was the only boat which was the exact replica of Robin’s which was build in Mumbai at that time and age.  The competitors will navigate with sextant on paper charts, without electronic instruments or autopilots.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Golden Globe Race Joe Nejedly catamaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival