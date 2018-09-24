Home Cities Kochi

A walkway in ruins

As tourism in Fort Kochi battles a downfall, the lack of facilities is driving away the very few domestic tourists who opt to visit the spot.

Published: 24th September 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

The dilapidated walkway on the Fort Kochi beach

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI:As tourism in Fort Kochi battles a downfall, the lack of facilities is driving away the very few domestic tourists who opt to visit the spot. The walkway near the scenic spot is in a dilapidated state, putting the lives of many domestic tourists at risk.   

The walkway was destroyed in early 2017 due to incessant sea erosion. The condition worsened after Cyclone Ockhi and the recent floods. Despite many complaints from tourists and locals, the authorities have done nothing. 

“We have been requesting the authorities to renovate the walkway for a long time. Forget the case our safety, we have been constantly witnessing small children getting into waters through this debris,” said Nelson, a shopkeeper.

Echoing the same, a home guard aid, “People are recovering from the floods and we are expecting more number of tourists in the coming days. Though we have tied ropes for safety, people are freely entering the beach without bothering about the danger.”

Projects on the anvil

Although agreeing on the difficulties caused to the tourists, officials are promising better days ahead. “We have convened a meeting of various stakeholders a few months ago under the aegis of K J Maxi MLA. The Irrigation Department has agreed on building the seawall soon,” said Shiny Mathew, chairperson, Town Planning Committee, Kochi Corporation.

“In fact, I personally requested KMRL CEO APM Mohammed Hanish to revamp the walkway and beautify the nearby area as part of their water project. He has promised to take up the work along with the construction of the Jetty for Water Metro,” she added.

On the other hand, the Tourism Department waits for the completion of seawall construction to kickstart their plans. “As per our knowledge, the Irrigation Department has already finalised the estimate for the seawall project. Once the construction is over, we can initiate the walkway project,” said Nandakumar,
district joint director, Kerala Tourism.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fort Kochi Cyclone Ockhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival