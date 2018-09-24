Home Cities Kochi

Chendamangalam weavers spin a saga of resurgence

Chendamangalam, where the recent flood left a devastating trail, and its weavers are on a path to recovery with the widespread campaign seeking help to revive the handloom town hitting the mark.

Published: 24th September 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI:Chendamangalam, where the recent flood left a devastating trail, and its weavers are on a path to recovery with the widespread campaign seeking help to revive the handloom town hitting the mark. Help has been pouring in from several quarters, including globally, that the stocks are being sold off in no time.
“Orders are coming in from the UAE and the US, that Chendamangalam handloom saris are already out of stock. Only a very few ‘double mundus’ and ‘set mundus’ are left. Hopes are high among weavers here. It is a good time,” T S Baby, president of Paravur Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society, told Express.

Chekutty co-founder Lakshmi
N Menon with Gopu Kallayil
during the pilot launch of
Chekutty app

According to him, various NGOs and individuals have come forward to help weavers at Chendamangalam. “People like Justice Sukumaran, actors Indrajith and Poornima Indrajith and Gopalji Foundation had worked for the weavers here. The Rotary Club is also organising a sale and exhibition of handloom products. As for the government, surveys are going on with regard to damaged looms. We hope the government would help us overcome the crisis,” he said.

However, despite help arriving for looms and weavers, the Yarn Bank has not been able to cash in from the campaign. “The Yarn Banks suffered a loss of over Rs 50 lakh. Since they supply just threads and not fabrics, the attention has failed to fall on them. Their only hope is the Central and state schemes. While looms set up at houses have benefitted from campaigns like Chekutty, the Yarn Banks are still reeling under a crisis,” said Baby.

With national attention falling on Chendamangalam and the plight of weavers, many NGOs have come forward to help the handloom society by repairing all the damaged looms. While Gopalji Foundation has so far helped repair seven looms, many had actively promoted Chendamangalam handloom on social media.

Chekutty app launch

Chekutty, the small handmade dolls that have become the symbol of Kerala’s resilience, will soon have a mobile application. The piloting of the app was done the other day at Google headquarters in California by Gopi Kallayil, chief brand evangelist of Google. Lakshmi N Menon, co-founder of the concept Chekutty, initiated the launch event. The app is being developed by the Chekutty team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chendamangalam Kerala Floods weavers Chendamangalam weavers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival